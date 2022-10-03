MASSENA — Four Massena residents were sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, after the Massena Police Department charged them with drug-related offenses in separate incidents.
Paul Smith Jr., 42, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic drug with intent to sell) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic).
Julia Larock, 57, was charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic drug with intent to sell) and three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic).
Gerald Dissottle Sr., 52, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic drug with intent to sell) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic).
Stacee M. Loran, 39, was charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic drug with intent to sell) and a felony count of third-degree criminal sale of controlled substance (narcotic).
