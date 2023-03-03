MASSENA — The Massena Police Department charged a Troy man with witness tampering and other charges on Friday.
Ronald N. Montgomery, 46, faces felony charges of first-degree coercion (instill fear), first-degree coercion (compels other person), third-degree tampering with a witness (prevent testimony), and third-degree intimidating a victim or witness (by fear of injury).
