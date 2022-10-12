MASSENA — Massena Police Department detectives arrested Ronald Montgomery, 46, of Troy, at the Elmira Correctional Facility on a sealed indictment warrant charging him with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) and felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic). He was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $5,000 bail.
In a separate incident, detectives charged Manuel Quezada, 52, of Massena with three felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell) and three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic). He was arraigned and remanded back to the custody of the Franklin County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.