MASSENA — Massena village trustees will be asked during their meeting on Tuesday to approve the retirement of Police Chief Adam J. Love, effective July 31, and begin canvassing for a replacement.
Chief Love has served as the police chief since June 2016. He had been appointed by trustees as acting chief on Dec. 15, 2015 and officially took over on Jan. 15, 2016 with the retirement of Mark E. LaBrake, who had served as chief since November 2014 when he replaced now-Mayor Timmy J. Currier.
Chief Love, who was previously senior sergeant in the department, was sworn in as the permanent police chief on June 21, 2016.
Since becoming chief, he has taken on several roles, including chairman of the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition that has provided various activities such as outdoor movie nights in the Massena community.
Most recently, he is serving as the Emergency Operations Center manager, which was formed to facilitate and coordinate the community’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. The EOC originally operated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but has since scaled back its operation.
The draft agenda for Tuesday’s meeting also includes discussions on the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant. During their May meeting, trustees said no to authorizing an agreement with Barton & Loguidice for the waterfront revitalization study because of financial concerns. The proposed resolution had been tabled twice during previous board meetings.
Also on the draft agenda are discussions on the Massena branding and identity, which was announced in May, and village personnel policy manual update.
Trustees will also be asked to authorize a one-year extension with Strategic Development Specialists, LLC for a continuation of grant-writing services.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast via Zoom at a link to be announced.
