MASSENA — As he looks back on his law enforcement career in Massena, Police Chief Adam J. Love says he’ll miss many aspects of the job, but mainly the efforts his department has made to connect with the community and the support from the community for those efforts.
Chief Love will officially enter the retired ranks on July 31 after more than 20 years in the department. He has served as police chief since 2016 after taking over for the retiring Mark E. LaBrake. He previously served as senior sergeant.
“I would like to thank all of our amazing community members that supported me over my 20 years of service. Thank you for placing your trust in me and supporting me and, most importantly, supporting the Massena Police Department,” he said.
His email signature contains a statement that he said is very important and one he has lived by since he was hired at the department — “We work for the people.”
He said following that motto has allowed them to build trusting relationships and partners in the community along the way, with residents placing their trust in the department and supporting its efforts.
Chief Love, a Massena native, said his late uncle inspired him to become an officer. His uncle spent 40 years in law enforcement and also worked a second job at Niagara Mohawk, working day and night.
“My uncle was chief of police in the Dexter Police Department,” he said.
Every time he visited with his uncle, the desire to become a police officer continued to build.
“It was something I wanted to do,” he said.
Visitors to Chief Love’s office will see a picture of him and his uncle.
“I have his police chief’s badge attached to it. I pay my respects to him every day. He was a hero to me,” he said.
He also follows the same belief his uncle had — serving and staying involved in the community. It might be his department taking on students in a pickup game of basketball at one of the local schools, or stopping and chatting with local youth in patrols around the community.
“We teach in schools. We’re in schools every day. We have a school resource officer in the schools,” Chief Love said.
And then there was the time last December when the department delivered 83 holiday boxes to Massena Neighborhood Center clients who were unable to get to the Massena Community Center to pick them up. The boxes, which included bags of potatoes and a turkey, were distributed to elderly and disabled recipients at the Massena Housing Authority’s Victory Apartments, Laurel Terrace and Grasmere Terrace.
“Truly what policing is about is getting to know your community. Policing isn’t about arresting and traffic tickets. It’s knowing your community and being able to communicate with them. It’s getting to know your community inside and out,” Chief Love said. “I’m proud of the community policing efforts of this police department.”
Part of that community effort includes affiliation with several organizations in the community, such as the Police Activities League of Massena, formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Massena.
“That’s all part of getting to know the community. We didn’t want to see the Boys and Girls Club go under, but we were happy to join forces with the Police Activities League because all the kids that go to PAL are the future of Massena. Plus, they get to know our officers and who they are,” he said.
Chief Love also serves on the board for Horizons, a youth clubhouse for ages 12 to 17.
The department also has membership on the Massena Triad and SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council, which meets every month to provide information to seniors in the community.
“Not only are we reaching the younger generation, we’re also dealing with the senior population, so we’re talking to everybody about who we are as a police department,” he said.
In addition, Chief Love serves as chairman of the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, which has offered several community activities such as outdoor movie nights, when visitors bring a chair or blanket and relax as they watch a movie on the big screen.
He is also on the board of 39 Serenity Place, which exists to offer service to its membership and local community members in their recovery from alcoholism and other addictions.
“We are involved with the community in every way we can,” he said. “Our partnerships and our communication with our community has been absolutely amazing.”
During Chief Love’s tenure, there have also been large-scale drug busts in the community. That has involved connections with other law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, county and tribal levels.
With retirement looming in the near future, he said he’ll miss the interaction with the community the most, “being connected and being there for them, so if they had a question, they knew I was here and I would be able to help them or lead them in the right direction if needed.”
He said when a new police chief is on board he hopes the community will continue to support local law enforcement efforts.
“I am so ever grateful for the memories that I will always have and thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I ask that you continue to support, trust and encourage our department as they strive to keep you safe, especially during these trying times,” he said.
