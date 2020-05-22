MASSENA — A 56-year-old Massena man faces several charges following the alleged rape of a 62-year-old female.
The Massena Police Department arrested Jamie W. Pruner, 387 South Main St., Apartment 3, Massena, on Friday and charged him with two felony counts of first-degree rape-forcible compulsion, two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse-forcible compulsion, one felony count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one misdemeanor count of harassment.
Pruner was video arraigned by Canton Justice Michael Morgan and was released on his own recognizance under the New York State Bail Reform Law that took effect on Jan. 1. The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office had requested he be held on $15,000 cash or $ 30,000 bond.
“The new Bail Reform Laws that were put in place on January 1, 2020 are making New York State an unsafe place to live and is causing Law Enforcement to not be able to protect its citizens. This case is just another example of why we need to further amend the NYS Bail Reform Laws.” Massena Police Chief Adam J. Love said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.