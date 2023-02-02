MASSENA — The Massena Police Department has charged three individuals with drug possession and sale.
Kyle E. Simon, 29, of Massena, and Bruce D. McDonald, 39, of Massena, were each charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. They were arraigned in Massena Town Court and released to reappear at a later date.
Donald E. White, 59, of Brushton, was charged with two felony counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (stimulant) and two felony counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Village police also reported Thursday that they charged Robert Donnelly 40, of Massena, with a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued over $1,000. He was released on an appearance ticket. No further information was provided.
