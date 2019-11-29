MASSENA — The Massena Police Department is encouraging residents to lock up securely following the arrest of an individual Wednesday morning for allegedly attempting to break into vehicles.
“The Massena Police Department wants to remind everyone to lock your vehicles, sheds and house. This morning we had a rash of car larcenies on Amherst, Prospect, West Hatfield and McClusky, but took the person into custody this morning,” they said in a Facebook posting.
Here are some tips to prevent a vehicle larceny:
— Close windows and lock your vehicle any time you leave it unattended.
— If you have to place valuables in your vehicle, put them out of sight, preferably in the trunk.
— Park in areas with pedestrian traffic if possible. Avoid dark, secluded areas.
— Prime targets like stereos and cell phones should be engraved with your driver’s license number. Purchase removable brackets which allow you to remove these items and lock them in the trunk or take them with you.
— Locking gas caps should be installed to prevent theft or vandalism.
— Cars with outside opening hoods should be secured with a lock.
— Keep an inventory of all accessories and items with serial numbers for identification, such as tools etc.
— Don’t hesitate to report suspicious persons in or around parked vehicles.
