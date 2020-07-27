MASSENA — The Massena Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying who was responsible for leaving a noose on the property of a local resident on Saturday.
Police did not release the location of the residence, but said it was approximately a block away form St. Mary’s Church, which is located on Cornell Avenue.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the case, and Chief Jason M. Olson said every possible resource is being used during the investigation. Neighbors of the family have offered to let police review security footage taken from their residences.
Anyone who has information regarding the origin of the noose, or who was involved in placing the noose at that location, is “strongly urged” to contact the Massena Police Department at 315-769-3577.
“Let it be known that the Massena Police Department takes these matters extremely serious and anyone found to be involved in this will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. This will not be tolerated in our community,” Chief Olson said in an email announcing the investigation.
A member of the family, in a social media posting, said her sister had found the noose. The Watertown Daily Times is not identifying the family for safety reasons.
“I am glad the Massena PD is taking this seriously and is telling what happened to us to local news to spread awareness but I will not speak about me and my family personally or in general on the news for their safety and mine because you never know what could happen! I appreciate everything that everyone has done for us so much,” she said.
She said, for safety reasons, no updates would be posted on her Facebook page. She said any further information would come from police or a Black Lives Matter group.
