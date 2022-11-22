MASSENA — The Massena Police Department is investigating what Chief Jason M. Olson says is a “suspicious death.”
“I can only confirm that we are investigating a suspicious death at this time,” he said in an email. “There is no threat to the public.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MASSENA — The Massena Police Department is investigating what Chief Jason M. Olson says is a “suspicious death.”
“I can only confirm that we are investigating a suspicious death at this time,” he said in an email. “There is no threat to the public.”
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.