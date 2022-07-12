MASSENA — The Massena Police Department has reported the following recent activity:
Jacob A. Perry, 23, of Massena, was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault (intent to cause serious physical injury), second-degree assault (cause injury to a non-participant during commission of a felony), second-degree attempted robbery (cause physical injury) and third-degree attempted robbery. Perry was arraigned in Massena Village Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
Jamie S. Montoya, 23, of Massena, was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary (displays firearm), two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing. Montoya was arraigned in Massena Village Court and was released under probation supervision, to reappear at a later date.
Branden S. Arquiett, 34, of Massena, was chrged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on an appearance ticket, returnable at a later date to Massena Village Court.
Timothy H. Halferty, 35, of Rodman, was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Massena Village Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
William J. Beaudoin, 32, of Massena, was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Massena Village Court and released on his own recognizance.
Joseph M. Marino, 30, of Chase Mills, was charged with felony counts of second-degree forgery and fourth-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Massena Village Court and released on his own recognizance, but was turned over to state police to answer other charges stemming from a separate incident.
Devin J. Riley, 27, of Massena, was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. He was arraigned in Massena Village Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Police said all of the charges stemmed from incidents in the village of Massena, but did not provide further information.
