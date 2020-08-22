MASSENA — Massena Police Chief Jason Olson says they’re well ahead of the game in developing a state-mandated plan to address police reform.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order earlier this year, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which was passed by the state Legislature. It mandates community meetings and reinvention of policing strategies.
Police forces throughout the state must develop a plan by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for continued state funding. The municipality that oversees the law enforcement agency must certify, adopt and enforce the plan as a local law or risk losing future funding for their police departments.
The plan must address the law enforcement agency’s use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
“So far we have all items in place except for a public session that will be scheduled very soon,” Chief Olson told village trustees during their meeting on Tuesday. “Once we have concluded that public session, we’ll move forward with finalizing that plan and presenting the plan to the board for the approval process.”
He said meeting the April 1 deadline would not be a problem.
“We certainly will be meeting this deadline far prior to the April 1st date that he has set forth, so very, very soon we’re going to have that completed,” he said.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier, who retired as police chief, had noted during June’s meeting that he was confident that policies and procedures that had been developed in Massena over the decades addressed the issues that were of concern to the governor.
He had said community engagement and managing relationships with the community had been a hallmark of the Massena Police Department over the years.
“I’m really confident where we are,” Mr. Currier said. “We take this very seriously.”
