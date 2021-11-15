MASSENA — The Massena Police Department is warning the community to watch out for bogus bills.
“Attention all businesses. Please be on the lookout for counterfeit bills (American currency). These bills are very realistic. If you come across a counterfeit bill, please call your local police agency,” they wrote on the department’s Facebook page on Monday.
Lt. Cody Wilson said the department is investigating a complaint about a counterfeit bill that was passed in the community, and there may be others out there.
“We got a call and we’re working on a complaint. So we just want to make everyone aware that this is potentially going through again and just to be vigilant and pay attention to what you’re taking,” he said.
Lt. Wilson said the difference will be notable, although new cashiers might not notice it initially.
“I know personally I would take it and move on. I wouldn’t be paying attention,” he said.
But, he said, observant individuals would be able to recognize the bogus bills.
“You would definitely be able to tell the difference. If you’re a cashier who’s seen real bills and fake bills, they’d be able to tell the difference. They’re smaller, there’s no ridges compared to a real bill and they feel different,” he said.
The watermark will also be different, he said.
“I just wanted people to be aware of this. That way they don’t get duped and lose some money,” Lt. Wilson said.
There are several ways to determine if a bill is real or fake. Among them is to feel the texture of the bill. Genuine currency has slightly raised ink. You should be able to feel the texture of this ink, especially if you are holding a new dollar bill.
Compare the bill with another of the same denomination and series. If the bill feels all right, or if you are a little suspicious but unsure, hold the bill side by side with another bill. Different denominations look different, so get a note of the same amount.
Individuals can also notice the relative flatness and lack of detail on a fake bill, as well as look for colored fibers in the paper. All U.S. bills have tiny red and blue fibers embedded in the paper.
All denominations except the $1 and $2 bills contain security features, such a security thread, a plastic strip running from top to bottom on $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 bills.
