MASSENA — Village police arrested a Massena man Tuesday after they searched his residence on West Hatfield Street and say they found methamphetamine inside.
Michael J. Ashley, 47, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies.
According to the report, police officers found approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine during the search.
Mr. Ashley was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton without bail.
The Massena Police Department was assisted on this case by the New York State Police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Border Patrol.
