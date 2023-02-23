Ellis Giacomelli

MASSENA — Village police arrested a Massena man Tuesday after they searched his residence on West Hatfield Street and say they found methamphetamine inside.

Michael J. Ashley, 47, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies.

