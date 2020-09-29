MASSENA — Massena Electric Department officials say 4,000 customers were impacted by a Tuesday afternoon power outage, which lasted from 2:03 to 2:18 p.m. for the majority of customers. West Hatfield Street customers around Route 56 and those on Route 37 in Louisville were restored minutes later, at 2:29 p.m.
“It impacted our village and the western half of our service territory,” MED Superintendent Andrew McMahon said. “We are in the process of doing upgrades to one of our substations while maintaining normal service. While doing some routine switching at the station, a relay misoperated.”
He said there were no injuries, and they continue to investigate the problem.
