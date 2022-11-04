MASSENA — Johnson Newspaper Corp. announced on Friday that it will be closing its printing operation here.
The company started printing in Massena in 2002, after consolidating printing plants in Ogdensburg and Malone.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
MASSENA — Johnson Newspaper Corp. announced on Friday that it will be closing its printing operation here.
The company started printing in Massena in 2002, after consolidating printing plants in Ogdensburg and Malone.
Alec E. Johnson, president & COO, told staff that the plant will be closing because the equipment is now antiquated, it is no longer financially viable and it has been a struggle to find specialized press operators as there are fewer and fewer newspaper printers nationwide.
Employees were notified Friday.
The company will be consolidating all its printing in Watertown.
“We are creating new day shifts in Watertown, and have offered printing employees the opportunity to transfer,” Mr. Johnson said. “We are aiming to maintain business with minimal impact on employment.”
Mr. Johnson said the company has been hitting its financial targets for the year, but expenses driven by inflation, have escalated higher than anticipated leading to higher costs for materials, labor and transportation.
“This was not a decision that we took lightly, but it is one that had to be made so we can focus on our core business, which is publish newspapers,” Mr. Johnson said. “We are focused on our newspapers, and publishing high quality journalism at all of our papers. That is our first, and foremost mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.