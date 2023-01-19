Massena delays hearing on waste fees

A village of Massena garbage truck drops a load of recyclables into a compactor at the Massena Transfer Station on Dump Road. Village trustees have rescheduled a public hearing for Feb. 13 to take comments on plans to increase the solid waste charge. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — One of three village public hearings scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until the next board meeting on Feb. 13 because of some incorrect information contained in the legal advertisement announcing the hearing.

The hearing was scheduled to consider amending the village code to increase the monthly solid waste charge for residential and commercial users from $21.50 to $25 a month, effective March 15. However, the bi-monthly and quarterly rates were incorrect in the advertisement.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.