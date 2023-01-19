MASSENA — One of three village public hearings scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until the next board meeting on Feb. 13 because of some incorrect information contained in the legal advertisement announcing the hearing.
The hearing was scheduled to consider amending the village code to increase the monthly solid waste charge for residential and commercial users from $21.50 to $25 a month, effective March 15. However, the bi-monthly and quarterly rates were incorrect in the advertisement.
“We’re supposed to have a hearing on the solid waste. However, when we posted the rates, we posted the rates correctly for the monthly charge, but did not post them correctly for the bi-monthly and quarterly. As a result, we can’t have it,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said. “So, we’re going to have to reschedule that for our February meeting. That’s good news, I guess. The rates will stay the same at least the rest of this month.”
Trustee Christine M. Winston said she had heard from a resident who lives alone, puts out one bag of trash a week, recycles, and was concerned about the increase.
“She feels like she has to make up for this increase. She’d like us to consider finding a way to make the cost increase more equitable for people that are living alone and not using as much trash service,” she said.
“That would be near impossible to do,” Mr. Paquin said. “This is not something that anybody’s over here high-fiving each other by any stretch.”
The proposed increase is in response to moves by the Development Authority of the North Country and St. Lawrence County officials to raise their garbage rates effective Jan. 1. The rate for solid waste increased from $103 to $108 per ton, and recyclables from $30 to $45 per ton.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said that’s in response to DANC raising its rates for items taken by the county to the Rodman landfill.
“That’s quite a substantial jump that the county has passed on to the municipality. You’re talking a 50% jump in recycling,” he said.
But, Mr. Paquin said, they had no option but to absorb the increase.
“Our hands are tied” because of an exclusivity clause with the county, he said.
Another public hearing, which received no comments, concerned a proposed local law that will designate no parking and no standing near J.W. Leary Junior High School. The parking and standing prohibition would be on both sides of School Street between Highland and Nightengale avenues.
A plan to install no-parking signs on the school side of School Street required a public hearing because it’s a change in the local law.
Trustees first started discussing how best to address safety concerns in that area during their November meeting. Some parents have not used the appropriate pickup and drop-off lane behind the school. Instead, they have been parking along the School Street area, blocking buses and creating a safety hazard for students running across the road to get to or from the vehicle.
Multiple bus drivers and residents in the area have shared their concerns about safety in that area, according to Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland.
The final public hearing was to take comments on plans to apply for grant funding through round seven of the Restore New York Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program. The program is administered through Empire State Development, with funding available to demolish, deconstruct, rehabilitate and/or reconstruct vacant, abandoned, condemned, and surplus properties.
Trustees plan to use the funding for renovation of the historic Schine Theater in downtown Massena. The grant application is for 63, 65 and 67 Main St. Villages with populations under 40,000 can apply for up to $2 million in grant funding.
Nathan Lashomb from the nonprofit Massena Arts and Theater Association asked if the grant application was specifically for the theater.
“That was the letter of intent,” Mr. Paquin said.
Mr. Lashomb also asked if there was a 10% match.
“That is something that the village would entertain?” he said.
“I would be in favor of it,” Mr. Paquin said.
The Massena Arts and Theater Association had sought $2,102,000 of Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding toward the anticipated $2,127,000 cost to stabilize the theater and address critical repairs to bring the space back to full use. However, it did not make the final list of projects approved by state officials. The organization has already undertaken several projects to bring the opening of the theater closer to reality. The last grant they received was used completely for asbestos abatement.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.