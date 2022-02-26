MASSENA — The Massena Public Library is looking for public input on what patrons would like to see in the future.
Access the “Community Evaluation of Massena Public Library” online survey at wdt.me/L9Qh4X or www.massenapubliclibary.org.
Paper copies are available at the library, 41 Glenn St. Surveys can be returned to the circulation desk or dropped in the book return.
Community members are asked to complete the survey “to help us see how the library is doing and what needs improvement in the future.” The library also encourages family and friends to complete the survey regardless of age, town of residence, card holder status or frequency of library use.
“They’re working hard on their long-range goals and everything. So, that’s a plus. They’re actually focusing on the future,” said Massena Town Board member Thomas C. Miller, the town’s liaison to the library Board of Trustees.
The survey contains 15 questions, starting with the respondent’s age, gender, number of children at home, town of residence, whether they are a card holder and how often they use library services.
Respondents are also asked to rate library services from excellent to “don’t know/not applicable.” The services include customer service; collection of books, DVDs, newspapers and other items; electronic media, including eBooks and audiobooks; programs for adults; programs for teens/tweens; programs for children; online services; interlibrary loans; computers and printers; internet access; and facilities and hours of operation.
Library officials also want to know what limits the use of library services during the pandemic and what the library can do to overcome the limitation.
People are asked about the importance of several services; what they value most about the library; how the library benefits them or the community; how library services could be improved; and the easiest way to learn about library programs and services.
Anyone with questions may contact the library by calling 315-769-9914, emailing maslib@ncls.org or visiting the library website.
“Our dedicated staff are always looking for innovative ways to serve you better during these difficult times,” Director Elaine A. Dunne said. “Please contact us through email or phone if you require assistance with any library issue. Our priority continues to be serving our community while maintaining the health and safety of our staff and patrons.”
