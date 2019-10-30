MASSENA — The Massena Public Library is doing its part to make sure voters have the information they need before heading to the polls on Tuesday.
They’ve set up a voter information table near the main entrance that contains a plethora of items, such as biographical information on candidates, including Melanie Cunningham, Loren Fountaine, Susan Bellor and Robert Elsner, the four candidates for Massena Town Council.
There are also sample ballots; information on absentee ballots; information on Massena Memorial Hospital, which will be the subject of a referendum on Tuesday; and information on when and where to vote. Candidates also have been asked to drop off their flyers and other information they’d like to distribute.
Information can be viewed at the library, or some can be taken home for further study before Tuesday’s elections.
Library Director Elaine Dunne said the table is set up so patrons can make informed decisions when they cast their ballots.
“It’s to let patrons know the importance of voting and provides them with the tools and information they need. The library should be a place where people can gather information on candidates,” she said. “If people have any questions, they can get help finding the information they need to cast their vote.”
Ms. Dunne said it’s important not only to know information about candidates and the voting process, but also to register voters so they can take part in elections.
“More than ever in the north country, we need to get others registered,” she said.
She said the library was a logical place to provide the information, in a neutral, non-biased, non-political setting.
“The library should be a place where people can gather information on candidates,” Ms. Dunne said. “It should be an open door and nonjudgmental and nondiscriminatory.”
