Massena Recreation offering disc golf Saturday

Jesse Diamond-Brown putts on the 18th hole at the Schoolhouse Road Disc Golf Course in Canton. The Massena Recreation Department will be hosting 9-Hole Disc Golf Day on Saturday at the Massena Town Beach. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Recreation Department is offering golf with a twist on Saturday at the town beach.

The department is hosting 9-Hole Disc Golf Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the Recreation Office at 315-769-3161 to book a tee time.

