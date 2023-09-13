MASSENA — The Massena Recreation Department is offering golf with a twist on Saturday at the town beach.
MASSENA — The Massena Recreation Department is offering golf with a twist on Saturday at the town beach.
The department is hosting 9-Hole Disc Golf Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call the Recreation Office at 315-769-3161 to book a tee time.
The event is free, but discs are available for rent for $10. The $10 will be refunded when the discs, which are patterned after golf clubs, are returned to the Recreation Department.
“These are specific for disc golf. People that play probably have their own set,” Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said.
Disc golf is similar to traditional golf. Rather than using golf clubs and balls and aiming for a hole, disc golf players use disc golf discs and aim for a disc golf basket, which is a pole extending up from the ground with chains and a basket where the disc lands.
“You’re starting in a tee box just like golf. Instead of hitting a ball, you’re throwing a disc. Your pin that you’re hitting kind of looks like an upside down basketball hoop,” McCabe said.
The object of the game is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws, starting from the tee and finishing with the disc in the basket.
Courses generally have nine or 18 holes. Saturday’s event will feature nine holes.
“Some courses are 18. We just have nine. We purchased a nine-hole set,” he said.
This is the first time the department has offered disc golf, but it’s not unique to the area. There are courses in Potsdam, Canton, Colton and near Paul Smith’s, McCabe said.
“Canton has two courses, one at St. Lawrence and a personal one out in the woods. I’ve been out there to check it out,” he said.
This will be the only time disc golf will be offered this year.
“We’ll give it a test run. We’ll look to do it again in the spring before the beach opens,” McCabe said.
