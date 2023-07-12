Massena Recreation Department seeing increase in summer program numbers

MASSENA — Massena Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe says summer offerings like the summer recreation program, youth soccer and pickleball are buzzing with activity.
The drop-in summer recreation program began June 26 and runs through Aug. 4. Supervised, organized programs are located at Alcoa Field and Nightengale, Madison and Jefferson elementary schools.
Games and activities are offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, with trips to the Massena Town Beach in the afternoon. Wednesdays are all day at the beach, and Friday is reserved for field trips. New this year, the program was opened to 5- and 6-year-olds.
“We’ve had as high a number as 140 kids this year on any given day. We had to open it up so that 5- and 6-year-olds could come to the full day program. We’ve had no issues with that whatsoever,” McCabe said.
He said Madison Elementary School has been the largest of the four playgrounds.
“We’ve had 50 kids there on any given day,” he said.
Because of the numbers there, he said that when individuals fill out an online application to join the program, they’re asked to select a playground other than Madison “to balance things out a little bit more.”
McCabe said youth soccer numbers are also on the rise despite dropping the program for grades nine and ten because of low interest. About 40 children participated in grades nine and ten group last year, but he said some youth opt to participate in a separate travel program. They’re now taking late registrations and he said that, as of Monday night, they had more than 500 registered participants.
“Our numbers are growing, even though we’re dropping programs,” he said.
Pickleball numbers are also on the rise, with courts located at Alcoa Field and the Massena Arena.
“We do have groups playing at Alcoa Field. They’re playing at the arena in the morning as well. We do have five courts now at the arena. I think it was 16 players playing pickleball at one time at the arena,” McCabe said. “I think there is more interest at the beginner level. We did put something out on Facebook. About 40 people indicated an interest in being a part of learning how to play pickleball. It’s still definitely growing in the area.”
He said they will be offering learn to play pickleball sessions at 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday at Alcoa Field.
“They should call ahead to reserve their time,” he said.
Those who are looking to play at the arena should call him at 315-769-3161 to see what times are available.
“They just need to contact me and let me know if they want to play at a certain time. If we have open time, they’re coming in to play. I’m not charging pickleball players at all to come in and play,” McCabe said.
For those looking to play pickleball at Alcoa Field, he said they will need to pick up the keys at the arena to unlock the gate.
“We are locking the gates at Alcoa Field to keep them available to responsible adults,” he said.
More activities are on the horizon, starting with Love Massena Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Alcoa Park. That’s organized by New Testament Church.
“It’s basically free food and family fun is how it’s advertised. They typically have bounce houses, a basketball tournament, arts and crafts. Just a number of entertainment options, snacks and drinks,” McCabe said.
The annual Boss Frog Jumping Competition is also hopping closer. It’s set for 10 a.m. July 20 at the arena, with three age groups competing.
“People are reaching out already. It looks to be another big event Last year we had around 40 or 50 participants. It’s always a fun hour, hour-and-a-half,” he said.
McCabe said he’s also looking to do a trip to Calypso Water Park in Ontario on Aug. 7. That would leave at 7:30 a.m. from the arena, and participants would need their birth certificate to cross the border. Anyone younger than 10 years old would need to be accompanied by an older sibling.
“We leave early morning. That way we get there for the opening of the public park and we’re there until closing. So, it would be an all-day park trip,” he said.
For more information on any of the activities, visit the Massena Recreation Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision, or call 315-769-3161.
