MASSENA — From those who fought on the home front to those who saw battle in far away countries, Massena remembered those who had laid down their lives in defense of the country during Memorial Day ceremonies Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.
A large crowd had lined Main Street prior to the ceremony to observe a parade that marched from Sacred Heart Church to the park, and many of them moved to the park for ceremonies that were led by Steven O’Brien, commander of VFW Post 1143 in Massena.
“Memorial Day has traditionally been one of America’s most solemn and patriotic days. With love, we gather on this day of remembrance to honor those who have given their all so we can live free,” Mr. O’Brien said. “Since the beginning of this country, over 2 million men and women have given their lives for us to preserve our freedom and our way of life. Those of us who have served know better than most, freedom is not always free.”
He said observing Memorial Day was “more than simply carrying on a tradition.” It was a day to honor those who had given their lives for the country.
“They were ordinary human beings just like you and I. But, when the call came, they accomplished the extraordinary. They answered the call of duty, thereby giving us today, tomorrow and all tomorrows of our future,” Mr. O’Brien said.
It’s the regular citizens who have stepped up when the call came, he said.
“Throughout American history, from the patriots who fired the first shots in the revolution to the forces deployed around the world, America has been fortunate to rely on citizens who willingly serve, fight and sometimes die for this country. It is not for the money or the medals that each hero also stood for. It is to act out their patriotism, patriotism based on the ideals of which this country was founded — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Mr. O’Brien said.
He said more than 2 million men and women have died in defense of the country.
“Together, these defenders of our freedoms sacrificed everything to us in the world so we are blessed to enjoy today,” he said. “Think for a moment what this country would be like had they not fought for us. Because of them, more people experience liberty and freedom than ever. It was the veterans who paid the high price to get us all to that point.”
He said it was “all those ordinary people” who stood up to defend freedom that “gave us this precious day and all the days of our lives.”
“They gave the rare opportunity to us to live in freedom,” he said.
