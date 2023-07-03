MASSENA — Two seats on the Massena Town Board will be up for grabs when Massena Republicans and Democrats hold their caucuses on July 13.
The seats are currently held by Democrat Francis J. Carvel and Republican Debra A. Willer. Neither incumbent plans to seek another term.
The current town board consists of Supervisor Susan J. Bellor, Deputy Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau, Carvel, Willer and Councilor Adrian F. Taraska. Bellor had previous experience as a councilor following her election win in November 2019.
Carvel had served 14 years on the Massena Village Board before moving on to the Massena Town Board to replace Thomas C. Miller, who did not seek another term. He is filling Miller’s one-year unexpired term.
He retired from the village Department of Public Works as superintendent after more than 30 years as a village employee. He was first elected to the village board in 2008 and reelected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
Willer is also filling a one-year unexpired term. She had initially been appointed to replace Bellor as councilor after Bellor was elected town supervisor.
Also on this year’s ballot are town clerk and town justice seats. The town clerk position is currently held by Republican Jeannine B. Miller, while Democrat Eric Sharlow currently serves as town justice. Both individuals had been nominated during their respective caucuses in 2019.
Miller has held the town clerk’s position since the retirement of Pamela Catanzarite in August 2020. She had served as deputy clerk since 2016 prior to her appointment as town clerk.
Sharlow had been nominated to replace Patrick Serguson, who at the time was serving as village justice. Since then, officials have dissolved the village court, leaving Sharlow and Joseph Brown to handle cases in Massena Town Court.
