MASSENA — Two seats on the Massena Town Board, four seats on the Massena Village Board and one village justice seat will be on the ballot this year, and the Massena Republican Party will be selecting candidates when it holds a caucus today at the Massena VFW, 101 W. Hatfield St.
The party will hold its caucus for village seats at 5 p.m., followed by the caucus for town seats at 5:15 p.m.
Village Board seats currently held by Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, Trustee Christine M. Winston and Trustee Chad L. Simpson will be on this year’s ballot, as will the village justice seat currently held by Diana C. Dufresne.
Mr. Paquin had initially been elected to a trustee’s seat in 2020, replacing longtime board member Albert “Herb” Deshaies, who had served since 1996 and did not seek another term. He was elected as mayor last year to finish Timmy J. Currier’s four-term term following Mr. Currier’s resignation in February 2021. The seat on this year’s ballot is for a full four-year term.
Mr. LeBire was first elected as trustee in November 2014. He has served as deputy mayor and, following Mr. Currier’s resignation last year, took over as acting mayor. He served in that role until trustees appointed Timothy J. Ahlfeld to serve as mayor until the November 2021 election. His seat is for a full four-year term.
Mrs. Winston is finishing her first term on the board. She was elected in November 2018 to replace Mr. Ahlfeld, a former trustee who did not seek another term. She became only the third female trustee in Massena’s history.
The others were Nancy Manley from 1985 to 1987 and Patricia Wilson from 2006 to 2014. Her seat is for a full four-year term.
Mr. Simpson was appointed in December to fill out Mr. Paquin’s term as trustee. The seat is for a one-year unexpired term.
Ms. Dufresne’s village justice seat will also be on the ballot for a full four-year term. She had been appointed as village justice to fill out the remainder of Patrick J. Serguson’s term following his retirement. His term was set to expire in November.
Two Massena Town Board seats currently held by Debra A. Willer and Thomas C. Miller will also be on this year’s ballot. Both seats expire on Dec. 31 and are for one-year unexpired terms.
Mrs. Willer had been appointed to fill out Susan J. Bellor’s term as board member after Mrs. Bellor was elected town supervisor last year. Her term as board member expires in 2023.
Mr. Miller, a former board member, took his seat back on the board to replace Robert A. Elsner following his resignation in November. Mr. Elsner’s term also expires in 2023.
The Massena Democratic Party will hold its caucus on July 25 at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St. The caucus for village seats will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by the caucus for town seats at 7 p.m.
