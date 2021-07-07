MASSENA — The Massena Republican Party will hold its caucus at 6 p.m. today at the Massena VFW to nominate candidates for five town seats and one village seat.
Seats on this year’s ballot include town supervisor, two town council members, town clerk and town justice, as well as village mayor.
The current town council includes Democrats Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Albert N. Nicola. Two Republicans, Robert Elsner and Susan Bellor, also serve on the board.
The town council seats that will be on this year’s ballot are currently held by Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Mr. Carbone and Mr. Nicola.
Mr. Elsner and Mrs. Bellor were sworn into office for four-year terms in January 2020, joining a board that had previously been all-Democrat. Previous board members included Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Mr. Carbone, Mr. Nicola, Thomas C. Miller and Melanie Cunningham.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy had defeated Republican Joseph D. Gray in the 2017 supervisor race, denying Mr. Gray a third term in office.
Mr. Miller, who did not seek another term, had been elected in 2013 to serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term belonging to Robert J. Cunningham, who resigned from the town board when he accepted a position with the Massena Electric Department.
Mrs. Cunningham had been unanimously appointed in January 2018 to take over the seat that was held by Mr. O’Shaughnessy prior to his election as town supervisor. She ran successfully in 2018 to fill out the remainder of his four-year term, but was unsuccessful in 2019.
Joining her on the ballot was newcomer Loren Fountaine, who was also unsuccessful in his first run for the town council.
The town justice seat is currently held by Joseph Brown. He had been appointed as town justice in April 2017 to replace the retiring Gerald Sharlow and ran unopposed in November 2017.
Also on this year’s ballot is a two-year unexpired term for town clerk. Jeannine L. Brouse had been sworn in as acting town clerk in August 2020, replacing Pamela Catanzarite, who retired at the end of the month. Mrs. Catanzarite had run unopposed in 2019. Mrs. Brouse’s appointment runs until November 2021.
The mayor’s seat, which will be on the ballot for an unexpired one-year term, is currently held by Timothy J. Ahlfeld, who was appointed by trustees in April. That seat had been held by Democrat Timmy J. Currier, who resigned from the position effective Feb. 1. He defeated incumbent Republican James F. Hidy in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. His term expires on Nov. 30, 2022.
