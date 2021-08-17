MASSENA — Voters will have an opportunity to meet the Republican Massena Town Council candidates during a Massena Town Republican Committee meet-and-greet scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Massena VFW, West Hatfield Street. Refreshments will be available.
Current town council member Susan Bellor is the lone candidate for town supervisor, a position currently held by Democrat Steven D. O’Shaughnessy. Newcomers Patrick Facteau and Adrian Taraska are running for two council seats currently held by Democrats Albert N. Nicola and Samuel D. Carbone Jr., both of whom are not seeking another term. Town Clerk Jeannine Brouse is running unopposed.
The Republican Party did not nominate a candidate for town justice or village mayor to fill out the remainder of Timmy J. Currier’s term, which expires in November 2022.
Mrs. Bellor is a retired teacher and was elected to the board in 2019, along with Republican Robert Elsner. She has served on several committees, including the library, museum and hospital and, as a member of the Massena Town Council, serves as liaison for the library, rescue squad, chamber of commerce and Business Development Corporation.
“I work diligently and I take everything seriously,” Mrs. Bellor said during the party’s caucus. “I treat everybody ethically and justly. It’s important to work with people. I enjoy working with the town employees and the volunteers in the town. They work very hard and I appreciate all that they do. I’ve formed special relationships with them and I appreciate what they are doing for us.”
Mrs. Bellor said communication, transparency and ethics were important in her roles.
“I believe everybody has a voice. It’s not just two people on the town council. It’s five people who have a voice,” she said.
Mr. Facteau retired as chief financial officer from Massena Hospital and also served as the hospital’s interim chief executive officer until current CEO David Bender was appointed. He has worked for 46 years in large and small hospital settings and has negotiated contracts with private and federal insurance companies, as well as participated in remodeling construction projects and capital equipment procurement. In addition, he served on the Tupper Lake School Board and on economic development boards and committees.
“All I want to do is to be able to help this community,” Mr. Facteau said during the caucus. “I deal with issues in a fair and equal way. I’ve come here to try and help. That’s my game.”
Mr. Taraska, a Massena Central School District graduate, also attended Canton ATC. He is a corrections officer with the New York State Department of Corrections and has served as officer for 14 years.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, has served as Republican party chairman and is a past member of the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena. In addition, he has been president of Massena Little League, a Massena hockey board member and coach for the Massena Central School District, including baseball, girls basketball, softball and junior varsity football.
“I’ll work hard for you. I’ve always put Massena first in everything I’ve ever done. That’s why I enjoy coaching so much, especially young people. It’s one of my passions in this town,” he said during the caucus.
Mr. Facteau and Mr. Taraska face one Democratic challenger, Kyle White, who is seeking his first term on the Massena Town Council. Village trustee Gregory M. Paquin is running for the mayor’s position, which is currently held by Democrat Timothy J. Ahlfeld. Trustees had appointed Mr. Ahlfeld in April to serve as mayor until November’s election and he said he would not be running to retain the seat.
Democrat Joseph Brown is running unopposed for town justice, and there were no nominations for one of the two council vacancies, town supervisor or town clerk during the party’s caucus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.