MASSENA — The Massena Republican Party nominated one candidate for a town seat in this year’s election during its caucus Thursday.
Debra A. Willer was nominated by Patrick M. Facteau to retain her seat on the Massena Town Board. The seat is for a one-year unexpired term.
Mrs. Willer had been appointed to fill out Susan J. Bellor’s term as board member after Mrs. Bellor was elected town supervisor last year. Her term as board member expires in 2023.
“She’s been in this job since January when you appointed her. I find her to be very strong, very hard working. She comes to all the meetings and discussions and participates,” Mr. Facteau said.
“She’s done more than just coming to meetings,” said Mrs. Bellor, who chairs the Massena Republican Party. “Because of all the issues in town, I call on her. She’s come down for meetings for all kinds of issues. The commitment is very high level and I’m very pleased.”
Since her appointment, Mrs. Willer has served as town liaison to the Massena International Airport, the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum, the Massena Electric Department and the Massena Rescue Squad before its management was turned over to the village. She has also served on the town’s audit committee.
She said many people who have concerns may not realize what the town board has on its plate.
“It’s been interesting. It’s been a rewarding experience. It’s informative,” Mrs. Willer said.
There were no nominations for a second town board seat that’s also a one-year unexpired term. The seat is currently held by Thomas C. Miller, who was appointed to replace Robert A. Elsner following his resignation in November. Mr. Elsner’s term also expires in 2023.
There were also no nominations for village mayor or trustee. Mayor Gregory M. Paquin currently serves as mayor, while the trustee seats on this year’s ballot are held by Matthew J. LeBire, who also serves as deputy mayor, Christine M. Winston and Chad L. Simpson.
Mr. Simpson had been appointed in December to fill out Mr. Paquin’s term as a former trustee prior to his election as mayor. The seat is for a one-year unexpired term, while the others are for four-year terms.
Also on the ballot is a village justice seat currently held by Diana C. Dufresne. She had been appointed village justice to fill out the remainder of Patrick J. Serguson’s term following his retirement.
His term was set to expire in November.
The Massena Democratic Party will hold its caucus on July 25 at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St. The caucus for village seats will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by the caucus for town seats at 7 p.m.
