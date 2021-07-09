MASSENA — A current member of the Massena Town Council will be seeking the supervisor’s chair in the November election.
Susan Bellor was nominated to run for supervisor, a position currently held by Democrat Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, during Thursday night’s Massena Republican Party caucus.
Joining her on the ballot will be incumbent Town Clerk Jeannine Brouse, and Patrick Facteau and Adrian Taraska, who are seeking town council seats. Those seats are currently held by Democrats Albert N. Nicola and Samuel D. Carbone Jr.
There were no nominations for mayor, a position currently held by Democrat Timothy J. Ahlfeld, or town justice, a position currently held by Democrat Joseph Brown.
Mrs. Bellor was nominated by David Jackman, who noted she was a Massena native, retired teacher and “dedicated to service in the community.”
He said she has served on several committees, including the library, museum and hospital, and as a member of the Massena Town Council since 2019 serves as liaison for the library, rescue squad, chamber of commerce and Business Development Corporation.
Mr. Jackman said Mrs. Bellor will “effect positive change for Massena” if elected as supervisor.
Mrs. Bellor said she has taken her community service seriously and will continue to do so as supervisor.
“I work diligently and I take everything seriously,” she said. “I treat everybody ethically and justly. It’s important to work with people. I enjoy working with the town employees and the volunteers in the town. They work very hard and I appreciate all that they do. I’ve formed special relationships with them and I appreciate what they are doing for us.”
Mrs. Bellor said communication, transparency and ethics were important in her roles.
“I believe everybody has a voice. It’s not just two people on the town council. It’s five people who have a voice,” she said.
In nominating Mr. Facteau for one of the two town council seats, Debra Willer said that as a Massena Hospital retiree and past president of the hospital’s auxiliary, she has had the pleasure of working with him.
Mr. Facteau retired as chief financial officer from Massena Hospital and also served as the hospital’s interim chief executive officer.
“Pat’s financial background is without dispute,” Mrs. Willer said.
She said he has worked for 40 years in hospital settings, large and small, and has negotiated contracts with private and federal insurance companies, as well as participated in remodeling construction projects and capital equipment procurement.
“He’s easy to work with and always looks out for the best interest of the organization. I believe Mr. Facteau would be a tremendous asset to our town board, providing a knowledgeable financial perspective on the town’s issues,” she said.
“All I want to do is to be able to help this community,” Mr. Facteau said.
He said he has been in the health care field for 46 years and has an expertise in negotiations. He said, in addition to positions mentioned by Mrs. Willer, he has also served on the Tupper Lake school board, and on economic development boards and committees.
“I deal with issues in a fair and equal way. I’ve come here to try and help. That’s my game,” Mr. Facteau said.
Marcia Lamountain nominated Mr. Taraska for the second town council seat. She cited his extensive community involvement in his hometown following his graduation from the Massena Central School District. He also attended Canton ATC.
She said Mr. Taraska was a member of the Knights of Columbus, has served as Republican party chairman and is a past member of the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena.
In addition, she said, he has been president of Massena Little League, a Massena hockey board member and coach for the Massena Central School District, including baseball, girls basketball, softball and junior varsity football.
Mr. Taraska is a corrections officer with the New York State Department of Corrections and has served as officer for 14 years.
“I’ll work hard for you. I’ve always put Massena first in everything I’ve ever done. That’s why I enjoy coaching so much, especially young people. It’s one of my passions in this town,” he said.
Mr. Taraska said he works well with people, and believes he could be a good community-minded person and good leader.
Ruth Ramos nominated Mrs. Brouse for town clerk, a position she has held since the retirement of Pamela Catanzarite in August 2020. She had served as deputy clerk since 2016 prior to her appointment as town clerk.
“I just want to thank everybody for your support. I will do the best I can for the town of Massena,” Mrs. Brouse said.
The Massena Democratic Party will hold its caucus at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Massena Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.