A new ambulance that was ordered before the village of Massena took ownership of the Massena Rescue Squad could soon be in the squad’s hands. Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the squad, told trustees they hope to have the ambulance on site by late January or early February. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A new ambulance that was ordered before the village of Massena took over ownership of the Massena Rescue Squad could soon be in the squad’s hands.

Massena Volunteer Fire Department Foreman Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the Massena Rescue Squad, told trustees they hope to have the ambulance on site by late January or early February. He said the vehicle was expected to come off the line just before Christmas, and then would be outfitted for delivery.

