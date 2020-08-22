MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has tasked the Massena Rescue Squad’s Board of Managers to follow up on “incendiary” social media posts from one of the squad’s members and then report back to the town about what actions they’ve taken in response to the posts.
Members of the Town Council and Board of Managers met in executive session during a special meeting called Friday afternoon for a discussion “leading to the discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person.”
“Basically, an issue came up. We became aware of an issue on social media that was incendiary,” council member Robert Elsner said. “We felt that the issue needed to be investigated and addressed.”
“I felt the Massena Town Board had to deal with it,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
One of the posts by a squad member said, “Good job Town board of Massena. The Rescue squad was asked to put crews together to be ready just in case there was trouble at a BLM (Black Lives Matter) protest and another time because of a storm. So being nice we ordered pizza to feed the volunteers but the town doesn’t seem (to think) the bills are warranted.”
The post also said, “Volunteers make the town in excess of 600 grand and this is how they treat us. Also still have not gotten one call to see how we are holding up and if we need anything during this pandemic. They only care about the money. Won’t mention the 22,000 grant we got for covid that they won’t release to us. That we applied for.”
A follow-up post asked, “Who would support the volunteers of Massena Rescue if they decided to prove to the town how vital we are? We could picket or just not answer calls for one week. We answer all the calls that generate every dollar that the town uses to run us. We basically volunteer to make the town money. The budget we do get is used to operate the town’s Rescue Squad, [supplies, vehicles, equipment, utilities, etc.] The volunteers don’t get one dime of the money they generate. We rely on donations to cover our expenses.”
Mr. Elsner said the posts reflected not only on the town, but also town taxpayers, and they have “tasked the Rescue Squad Board of Managers to follow up on the incident and to report back to us as to what they discovered and what resolution they’re going to take.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.