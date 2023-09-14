MASSENA — A Massena resident speaking at Tuesday’s unsafe building hearing said he believes the state’s Insurance Department should require every new property damage policy to include every host community as a third party beneficiary to cover the cost of removal or restoration of a damaged structure.
Judge Eugene L. Nicandri spoke during a public hearing to determine the fate of a building at 23½ E. Orvis St., owned by Timothy D. Alguire, which was destroyed in a March 21, 2022, fire. The owner has 60 days from the date of service to demolish the structure or the village will hire a contractor for the work.
“It’s not quite on point for the public hearing, but it is relevant to what you’re here for today,” Nicandri told village trustees, Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy and village attorney Matthew H. McArdle, who served as the hearing officer.
He said Massena isn’t unique in dealing with structures that had sustained fire or other damage.
“Communities across the state and nation face the same problem of removal and disposal,” he said.
He suggested that the New York Conference of Mayors, as well as the associations for towns, cities and counties join a group proposal to the state Legislature that would address the cost of removing damaged structures. He said nearly 100% of structures have some form of insurance paid for by the owner or tenant through annual premiums.
“I suggest the New York State Conference of Mayors and like associations for the towns, cities and counties join the proposal to the New York State Legislature that the state Insurance Department requires every new property damage policy to include provisions making every host community a third party beneficiary of such policy to provide a benefit above $50,000 or the actual cost of removal/restoration of a damaged structure, payable to the municipality or a designated private contractor for the removal/disposal of the insured property,” Nicandri said.
That, he said, would prevent the insured individual from taking the insurance money and “leaving the municipality holding the bag.”
“The rule would require any policy written in New York state to notify the municipality annually of the coverage and the address. The code officer would be required to maintain a record of current policies. The municipality could remove or dispose of such damaged structure or contract it out to a private entity. The insurance company would administer the fund,” he said.
Nicandri said the municipality or individual would have 90 days after the property was released by the fire department to remove or restore the property. That could be addressed in the insurance coverage.
“I don’t know if current policies contain any such provisions. But, if they do, nobody knows about it and it certainly isn’t advertised by the insurance companies,” he said.
He said “vested interests in the field are likely to push back and lo by against any such requirements,” but it could possibly move ahead with the support of the associations for towns, villages, cities and counties.
“You have to go through them because you need statewide support to get any legislation passed,” Nicandri said.
