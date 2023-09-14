Massena resident says municipalities should be covered on insurance policies

Judge Eugene Nicandri has suggested that every new property damage policy provided to building owners include every host community as a third party beneficiary to cover the cost of removal or restoration of a damaged building, such as this one at 23 1/2 East Orvis St. in the village of Massena. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A Massena resident speaking at Tuesday’s unsafe building hearing said he believes the state’s Insurance Department should require every new property damage policy to include every host community as a third party beneficiary to cover the cost of removal or restoration of a damaged structure.

Judge Eugene L. Nicandri spoke during a public hearing to determine the fate of a building at 23½ E. Orvis St., owned by Timothy D. Alguire, which was destroyed in a March 21, 2022, fire. The owner has 60 days from the date of service to demolish the structure or the village will hire a contractor for the work.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.