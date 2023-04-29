Mayor: Massena brush rules abused

Massena residents can drop off brush Monday through Saturday at the former Department of Public Works site on South Main Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Curbside brush pickup is in full swing in the village, but Mayor Gregory M. Paquin says some residents may be abusing the service.

“The guys have been doing a very good job of staying up-to-date and collecting that. However, just as a gentle reminder to people, we don’t take forests,” he told village trustees. “Some people, I think, are taking a little advantage of it, and I understand we had a terrible winter in terms of ice and tree damage. When you’re having four or five full-grown trees cut down... you’re taking advantage of the service and it’s going to cost us the service.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.