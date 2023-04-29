MASSENA — Curbside brush pickup is in full swing in the village, but Mayor Gregory M. Paquin says some residents may be abusing the service.
“The guys have been doing a very good job of staying up-to-date and collecting that. However, just as a gentle reminder to people, we don’t take forests,” he told village trustees. “Some people, I think, are taking a little advantage of it, and I understand we had a terrible winter in terms of ice and tree damage. When you’re having four or five full-grown trees cut down... you’re taking advantage of the service and it’s going to cost us the service.”
Mr. Paquin said residents who have a large amount of brush can take it themselves to the former Department of Public Works site at 536 South Main St.
“I think Marty (DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller) had on his report that he’s going to open the DPW again on Saturdays,” Trustee Kenneth J. McGowan said.
The gate is open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays for brush drop-off. That’s in addition to the 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours the gate is open from Monday through Friday. The gate is closed on holidays.
“He did that last year and it worked out really well,” Mr. Paquin said. “I think that it’s really one of the nicest services that we provide. It keeps the yard looking nice and such.”
According to the village code, “Public works shall collect branches, tree trimming and hedge clippings during the months of April, May, September and October. When a special event occurs impacting a number of properties, at the discretion of the Superintendent of Public Works, additional collections may occur.”
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said all branches, tree trimmings and hedge clippings must be cut into lengths no greater than 10 feet with the butt end placed towards the road. The largest diameter of limb allowed is no larger than 8 inches.
“The amount of brush to be placed at curbside for DPW collection shall not exceed eight (8) cubic yards, loose. No branches, tree limbs and hedges removed by a commercial business shall be placed at curbside for collection by DPW. Root balls shall be removed from all brush and hedges and disposed by owner,” according to the village code.
During their meeting, trustees also approved awarding Northrop’s HillTop Nursery and Landscaping the contract for mowing properties that have been cited by the code enforcement officer and not addressed by the resident. They’ll be paid $50 per property for mowing, $50 per hour for trimming of hedges and limbs, and $50 per hour for mowing large commercial properties.
“It’s the same company that we’ve been using since day one. It’s $5 more this year versus last year. So, it wasn’t a large increased and they’ve been very dependable,” Code Enforcement Officer Aaron T. Hardy said.
Mr. Paquin also reminded residents that spring cleanup started April 22 will continue until May 6. Vouchers were mailed to homeowners with an active residential refuse account. Landlords were responsible for providing the vouchers to their tenants.
Residents can take their items to the transfer station from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the cleanup period.
During last year’s spring cleanup, 488 of the 4,400 vouchers mailed out were used for 1,231 trips. Each voucher entitled the user to two trips to the Massena Transfer Station.
The previous year’s cleanup saw 355 vouchers used out of the approximate 4,314 that were mailed to residents. There were 1,178 trips to the transfer station during the cleanup period.
The village had modified the spring cleanup in 2019, eliminating curbside pickup and requiring residents to bring their items directly to the transfer station. Vouchers were mailed to anyone who had an active residential refuse account. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program could not participate in spring cleanup.
