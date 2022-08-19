NORWOOD — Village police have charged two Massena residents in a lumber theft scheme.
Erica L. Barcomb, 41, and Reid St. Ann, 43, are charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud, both felonies, and a misdemeanor conspiracy count.
The grand larceny count stems from allegedly stealing lumber from Merriman’s Lumber in Norwood.
The scheme to defraud count alleges they stole lumber and supplies from building supply stores in Potsdam, Norwood and Gouverneur, village police said.
St. Ann was additionally charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation. Police said he drove on a revoked license while allegedly committing the thefts.
They were arraigned in Potsdam Town Court by Justice David A. Haggard. Barcomb was released on her own recognizance. St. Ann was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail due to having two prior felony convictions, police said.
They are to reappear in court next month.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.