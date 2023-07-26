MASSENA — The Massena Police Department reported several recent arrests on Wednesday.
Justin M. Currier, 33, Massena, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant and charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic). He was taken to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, to be arraigned at a later date in St. Lawrence County Court.
Alisha M. Crump, 38, Massena, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant and charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (narcotic). She was taken to county jail to be arraigned at a later date in St. Lawrence County Court.
Daniel A. Zera, 42, Massena, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant and charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was taken to county jail to be arraigned at a later date in St. Lawrence County Court.
Christopher Lefrancois, 51, Massena, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) and two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic). He was remanded to county jail. The Massena Police Department was assisted by the Ogdensburg Police Department.
Andrew G. Courson, 33, Massena, was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary (dwelling), fourth-degree grand larceny (property value over $1,000) and tampering with physical evidence, and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to county jail without bail.
Robert E. Yekel, 51, Massena, was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary (dwelling) and third-degree burglary, and misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and remanded to county jail without bail.
