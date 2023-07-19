Massena residents invited to provide input on waterfront revitalization plan

MASSENA — The public is invited to hear the latest information on the village of Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan on Monday.
The third information meeting on the plan is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Massena Town Hall.
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said participation from members of the public is encouraged to create a successful and inclusive plan.
“We encourage the public to attend to provide feedback on our Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. Everybody is invited to review and comment on the completed draft of the plan. It’s a plan to help us proceed with various projects on the waterfront,” she said.
By participating in the meeting, residents and stakeholders will learn about the planning process and have an opportunity to provide feedback on the LWRP update. They will be invited to review and provide feedback on the completed draft of the LWRP update and the proposed projects that are included in the plan. Input received during the meeting will have a direct impact on the recommendations that will serve to shape the Massena community.
The project website can be found at massena.us/494/local-waterfront-revitalization-plan.
Participants in an October meeting had been asked to rank 15 proposals by order of importance. Robert J. Murphy, senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice, had highlighted the 15 proposals for the group, who moved from station to station to share their thoughts.
The village of Massena received a grant from the New York Department of State to fund the process. The total grant is for $585,755 and the village is responsible for half of that. In-kind services, attending meetings and other activities contribute to the local share. They have contracted Barton & Loguidice to assist the Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan.
The boundary doesn’t include the entire village or town.
“It’s just the area really between Maple Street, Andrews Street, and down the Orvis Street corridor,” Murphy said during the October meeting.
Once the plan is approved, projects within the boundary are eligible for up to 75% grant funding with a 25% local match.
Among the proposals during that meeting were to identify a new location for the farmers market, preferably a space that could be used all four seasons; improve downtown streetscapes to enhance aesthetics, improve pedestrian safety and circulation, and stimulate the economy; improve downtown buildings and facades to increase the attractiveness and marketability of Massena’s downtown and waterfront area; and strategically improve parking and multi-modal access for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
The proposals also included enhancements to the proposed Water Street Park at the site where the village currently stores snow in the winter; expanded riverside fishing access in the Grasse River to attract tourists for competitions and recreational fishing; creation of a downtown riverwalk from downtown through the Water Street Park and connecting with the Aluminum Trail; and programming and events for waterfront parks such as Veteran’s Memorial Park and the proposed Water Street Park.
Rounding out the list of proposals were efforts to resolve ice jams and flooding on Pratt Place, Veteran’s Memorial Park and the proposed Water Street Park; efforts to control and eradicate invasive species; efforts to retain and attract “snowbirds” by offering a variety of housing options and amenities; development of a social equity program; and continued collaboration of shared services between the village and town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.