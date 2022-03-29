Massena Rotary Club drive-through pancake breakfast

Massena Rotarians will be hard at work preparing a meal of pancakes, sausage, real butter and real New York maple syrup for its drive-thru breakfast on Saturday, April 2,at the First United Methodist Church Hall, 189 Main St., Massena, from 7 a.m. until noon. The cost is $8 to assist in Rotary projects of service to the community. Homemade doughnuts will also be available while they last. Submitted photo

