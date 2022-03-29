MASSENA — Massena Rotarians will be hard at work preparing a delicious meal of pancakes, sausage, real butter and real New York maple syrup for its drive-thru breakfast on Saturday April 2nd at the First United Methodist Church Hall in 189 Main Street Massena from 7am until Noon. The cost is just $8 to assist in Rotary projects of service to the community. Delicious homemade donuts will also be available while they last. Please come out and support your Massena Rotary Club!
Massena Rotary Club announces next drive-through pancake breakfast
