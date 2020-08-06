MASSENA — The Massena Rotary Club recently named a new president. Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick Brady assumes leadership of the Massena-based service club.
The Massena Rotary Club is part of Rotary District 7040 and joins clubs in Northern New York, as well as in Ontario and Quebec, in service to their communities, their countries and the world community at large.
The Massena Rotary Club supports numerous organizations and scholarships in the greater Massena area as well as supporting district and world service projects. The Massena Rotary Club’s main fundraiser is Rotary Pancake Day held every spring. Unfortunately this year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. The club is hopeful the event will return in 2021.
In the meantime, the club is working on other efforts to allow it to continue to support local, national and international causes. After several months of Zoom virtual meetings, the club has returned to in person meetings (with social distancing) every Tuesday at noon at Morley’s American Grill in Massena.
For more information on Massena Rotary, check out their Facebook page.
