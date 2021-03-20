MASSENA — The Massena Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast is scheduled for April, but the organization’s silent auction that typically accompanies the pancake breakfast is currently underway.
Approximately 50 items are up for bid at https://www.myminiauction.com/nny, with the online auction closing out and winners announced on March 28 on the Massena Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
Rotary Club President Patrick Brady said they have a variety of items to auction off, from prints and glassware to blankets and gift certificates.
“We’re hoping to get some great interest from the community. We hope people get online and visit and make some bids,” he said.
Mr. Brady said this would typically be the time of year when the pancake breakfast and silent auction, the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, would be held in the J.W. Leary Junior High School gymnasium in the pre-COVID world. But, because of the pandemic, the silent auction is online, and the pancake breakfast is drive-through like it was in November.
“Like everyone else, the Rotary Club is trying to adapt,” he said.
The pancake breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon April 24 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall,189 Main St., Massena. The cost is $6 per meal for pancakes and sausage with real butter and real New York maple syrup.
It’s a simple process to get the breakfast, Mr. Brady said. Drive up to the parking lot, stop at the table and volunteers will bring the breakfast out to the vehicle.
“The first drive-through pancake breakfast in November worked out very well. We were able to raise about $4,000. We’re trying to adapt the online auction as another example of that,” Mr. Brady said.
Some of the funds raised go toward international projects such as eradicating polio and providing safe drinking water for third world countries. But much of the money raised stays local to assist the food pantries, provide scholarships and other efforts.
For more information, visit the Massena Rotary Club’s Facebook page at wdt.me/qnVCBW.
