MASSENA — Rotary Pancake Day, the Massena Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser, has been a tradition in Massena for nearly 60 years.
Unfortunately, this year has been a year unlike any other and the club made the decision to cancel the event because of the pandemic. Due to popular demand, Massena Rotarians have decided to go forward with a fall pancake day with some changes that will conform to all COVID-19 precautions.
Nov. 7 is the date for this drive-thru event at the First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena from 7 a.m. until noon. A $5 donation will provide three pancakes, three sausage links, butter and real New York state maple syrup. The club will accept credit and debit cards for an extra 50 cents. Massena Rotarians and community partners will be collecting the money and delivering meals right to your vehicle. 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available and freshly made donuts will be available to purchase.
Patrons are asked to wear a mask when interacting with Rotarians at this event. Money raised will support the Massena Rotary Club’s many service projects.
