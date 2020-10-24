The Massena Rotary Club is supporting the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition as they organize their drive-thru Trunk or Treat for the children of the community. The event will take place on Oct. 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the front circle of Massena High School. The Massena Rotary Club collected and donated a large supply of candy and pencils to be distributed at the event. The Massena High School Interact Club in collaboration with Massena Rotary will be decorating a trunk with a special holiday theme. “We hope that the community will come out to enjoy this safe way to celebrate Halloween this year.” From left are Rotarian Kristin Colarusso Martin, MDFCC Project Coordinator Jason Novak, MCFCC Health Educator Jordan Hatch and Massena Rotary Club President Patrick Brady. Massena Rotary Club photo
