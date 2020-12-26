MASSENA — The Massena Rotary Club is supporting the food pantries in Massena with contributions during this holiday season.
The Club donated $1750 to St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry, formerly St. Vincent de Paul. The organization serves over 377 families and 555 children. In addition to food and clothing provided to all households, children are given three gifts, pajamas, and a book. Coats are also provided if needed.
The club also donated $1850 including a $100 donation from an individual Rotarian to the Massena Neighborhood Center to assist their holiday program. The Neighborhood Center is serving 248 families including 352 adults, 303 children and 63 senior citizens by providing food including a turkey, rolls and eggs. A $35 gift card is also provided to families with children.
Massena’s Salvation Army also received $1750 for their holiday program. They are assisting 51 families including 145 children. 732 toys have been given out and the December bread room has served 487 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.