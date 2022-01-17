New rotarians

The Massena Rotary Club grew by three members this week. Joy Fay, the widow of Massena Rotarian Bob Fay, joined the local club along with LT. Jennifer White and LT. Nicholas White, both from the Salvation Army Massena Corps. Mrs. Fay was sponsored by Rotarian Curt Wood and the Whites were sponsored by Rotarian Kristin Colarusso-Martin. They are pictured with Massena Rotary Treasurer Gail Schneider. For more information on Massena Rotary check out the Massena Rotary Club Facebook page. Massena Rotary Club photo
