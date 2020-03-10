MASSENA — Area first responders will be hitting the Massena Arena ice this weekend for a fundraising hockey tournament.
The 3rd annual Firehouse Cup, organized by the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, includes the Massena, Brasher-Winthrop and Norfolk volunteer fire departments, Massena Police Department, New York State Police Troops B and D, New York State Corrections and “Houle’s Hooligans,” a team that’s not affiliated with fire or police departments.
“It just a group of guys that wanted to put a team in and play. It’s guys that wanted to get together,” said Corey Debien, who is co-chair of the tournament with Evan Raymo.
Games begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department facing off against the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department. The last game on Saturday pits New York State Police Troop B against Houle’s Hooligan. Action resumes at 8 a.m. Sunday with New York State Corrections taking on the Massena Volunteer Fire Department. Play-offs begin at 1:30 p.m., with the final game starting at 4:40 p.m. The Massena Police Department took top honors in 2019.
“It will be a good time. It’s basically a bunch of guys getting together and hanging out. That’s what it’s meant for — for guys to get together, hang out, talk, network and just have fun,” Mr. Debien said.
For their part, members of the Massena Volunteer Fire Department skate every Wednesday at the Massena Arena.
“A bunch of guys get together. It’s just a pick-up hockey-type thing just to get our exercise,” he said.
He said the majority of the teams are returning from previous tournaments.
“We’re looking to grow it more and more every year. Hopefully we can get more teams in next year. We keep reaching out there for more teams to come in. It’s hard to get a team together where they all have time off at the same time,” Mr. Debien said.
There will also be a silent auction featuring prizes like season tickets to Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University hockey games; a puck signed by Detroit Red Wings goalie and Ogdensburg native Jimmy Howard; a glassparency install from Final Touch Detailing; custom first responder signs by Nikki Adele; Ray’s Place drink chips, T-shirt and 32-ounce bucket; an In-Law Brewery gift basket; a Blackstone grill from Walmart; Cappione’s scarves and hats, a Massena Volunteer Fire Department safety basket; and a donation from Mystic Rays.
In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing and a limited quantity of T-shirts and hoodies that will be sold until they’re gone. Donations will also be accepted, but aren’t required.
The drawing for the winners of the silent auction and 50/50 will be held around 11 a.m. Sunday, and winners will be notified if they’re not present.
Last year’s tournament raised between $3,000 and $4,000 that was split between Believe Northern New York and the fire department. This year, with equipment becoming more expensive, the money is earmarked for the fire department.
This year’s tournament is sponsored by Donaldson Funeral Home/Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home.
“It’s a huge help with Donaldson’s Funeral Home donating money,” Mr. Debien said.
“(Chad Green, owner/manager of Donaldson’s Funeral Home) heard about it. He approached these guys and said, ‘Hey, what can I do to help out?’ He’s helped us out in the past,” department spokesman Thomas C. Miller said.
In addition to the Firehouse Cup, the department is also gearing up for another chicken barbecue fundraiser, which will be held from 11 a.m. until sold out March 21 at the fire station, 34 Andrews St. It will replace one that’s normally held in the summer.
“We’ll try it again in March. Because of the demand, we feel that people like to have the chicken dinner in the off-season,” Mr. Miller said.
The meal is eat-in or delivery and includes a half chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and drink for $10. Call 315-769-2380 on Saturday for delivery.
“We ask people not to start calling until 10:30,” he said.
The last chicken barbecue was a sell-out, and Mr. Miller said they’ve made a change to ensure more people are able to enjoy the meal.
“This time we’ve put a sheet out to all the members to do pre-orders. People can find a volunteer fireman right now if they know somebody and ask them to put down their pre-orders,” he said.
Those pre-orders will be tallied up and filled, and will be in addition to the 350 half chickens that will be available to the rest of the community on March 21.
Like the hockey tournament, money raised during the chicken barbecue will be used for equipment, as well as training and other necessities. Mr. Miller said personal protective equipment has a certain life span before it must be replaced.
“We can only use it for 10 years. That’s the state telling us,” he said.
He said the average cost personal turnout gear is about $2,400 per firefighter. Air packs run around $7,000. Money that’s raised can also be used to purchase department equipment like thermal cameras, which allow them to see heat and find bodies “instead of going by feel and sound,” Mr. Debien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.