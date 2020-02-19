MASSENA — The Massena Volunteer Fire Department had a busy year in 2019.
Foreman Aaron Hardy told village trustees Tuesday that they responded to 573 emergency calls during the year. There were also 22 reported structure fires, 10 vehicle fires, 152 alarm activations and 44 outdoor fires, “everything from field fires to burn barrels to anything in between,” he said.
The department also responded to 25 service calls, which Mr. Hardy said could include anything from pumping cellars and yards to checking out a chirping smoke alarm at the request of a resident.
“We’re here to help the community any way we possibly can,” he said.
Volunteer and career firefighters were called to 34 motor vehicle accidents and 95 miscellaneous calls, which included wires that were down, potential emergencies or an unknown type of fire. There was one industrial fire in 2019, in November at Curran Renewable Energy.
Mr. Hardy said they also work “hand in hand” with the Massena Rescue Squad and assisted with 198 emergency medical services calls for the year.
“Whenever they need us, we’re here to help them, whether it be lifting assistance, providing CPR or driving the ambulances. It’s a big community. We all work together between Massena Rescue and Massena Fire to serve our community,” he said.
Fire prevention was also part of their 2019 schedule. Mr. Hardy said they do presentations for Cub Scout packs, and also visit schools during Fire Prevention Week to reinforce fire safety.
“We’ve done different things at the high rise. We work with the elderly. If anybody has any questions, we don’t hesitate to swing by their house and just talk fire safety with them,” Mr. Hardy said.
Among the programs offered by the fire department is the installation of smoke detectors in the homes of seniors nand low income residents.
“Most of it’s grant funded or by donations. We were able to put in over 100 of those into homes last year,” he said.
When the department isn’t responding to a call, “it’s training, training, training. That is a huge portion of what we do. We prepare for worst-case scenarios all the time,” Mr. Hardy said.
Two members of the department are certified technicians for a car seat program offered at the fire department. That program is federally funded by grants. The funding is made available to the state, which then makes it available for counties to disburse.
“The money comes to us. They deliver the car seats. It’s amazing how many car seats we end up going through over there. Last year 96 appointments were made. I want to say close to 80 of those were actually new installs,” he said.
As part of a community service effort, the fire station is often the site of fundraising car washes conducted by students or community groups.
“We let the kids come in and do a little fundraising. It’s a safe location. The kids love it,” Mr. Hardy said.
The department consists of about 50 volunteers and nine village employees on the career staff.
“Put the group together and you’d never know the difference between the two of us,” he said.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said they were fortunate to have the volunteers and career staff.
“It takes some work melding those groups together to form a really good department, and we see that on display. Over the last month, there’s been two structure fires, one just recently at an apartment house,” he said.
“Fire response doesn’t happen by accident. He touched on training. It’s a vital piece of being prepared,” Mr. Currier said. “We’re fortunate to have the fire service that we do.”
