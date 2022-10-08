MASSENA — The latest meeting to discuss Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan drew about a half-dozen individuals who said they would like to see more community engagement.
Full details of 15 proposals discussed during the meeting can be found online at wdt.me/pyM7dK. Other details about the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program can be found at wdt.me/Rfwvem.
“The next step in this process is for the folks who aren’t here, we would love to see them contribute online,” said Robert J. Murphy Jr., senior project community planner with Barton & Loguidice, the firm contracted by the village to assist the Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan.
“And how are you going to get that out there to notify people?” Bruce Serviss asked.
Mr. Murphy said they could post the information on social media and distribute flyers containing a link to the information.
Mr. Serviss said he learned about the meeting on social media two hours before it was held.
“I don’t read everything. I don’t get the newspaper like I used to,” he said.
Mr. Murphy suggested spreading the information around social circles might help get the word out.
“Just say, ‘Hey, go visit this website,’” he said.
“This is the hardest part of anything new is to get it out to the public,” Martha Slack said. “Like Bruce said, I saw it on Facebook. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have seen it.”
She said many people aren’t on social media, don’t receive the newspaper or don’t listen to the radio, where the information could be disseminated. She said, in the past, people would get their information from local media, such as newspapers and radio stations.
“I’m wondering, if like Bruce just said, flyers at the service clubs. You know, the Elks, Amvets, American Legion, the VFW, churches, schools,” Mrs. Slack said.
Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland, who serves on the committee, said she had posted the information to the village’s social media and website and sent an email to more than 50 individuals to notify them of the meeting.
“Multiple people actually reached out and said they couldn’t make it for different reasons. But, any recommendations or assistance in getting any of the information out, I would appreciate it,” she said.
Mr. Murphy said there would be a third public meeting.
“If we can figure out another way to get the word out, we can try to do it then as well,” he said.
But, he said, a lack of participation was a concern.
“Any plan is a function of who is going to help implement it, who’s going to champion these ideas. You could develop the greatest plan ever. If it’s just sitting on a shelf, it’s not going to be enacted upon. You need committed people who want to push these through. That’s why it’s important to have robust public engagement, which hopefully we can work on developing a little bit more,” Mr. Murphy said.
“I think our biggest downfall is to get the public involved,” Mrs. Slack said. “I think about things that have happened here, and I may be way out of line, but I think the last big thing that was supported was when the arena was put in. People were behind that and come hell or high water Massena was going to have an arena, and we got it because we had the public out. We had the backing and unfortunately we don’t see that any more.”
“You had a group that did it, too. It wasn’t just you and I sitting here,” Mr. Serviss said.
Mr. Murphy suggested establishing an organization that could push things forward, that would be separate from village government. But, Ms. Chatland said, that hasn’t worked in the past with various committees. She said it was difficult to keep people engaged over a period of time.
“I think generally there are people that want to help you, but somehow you have to get the right group and the right time. It’s just the continued pushing because that’s really what it takes,” William Fiacco said.
Aaron T. Hardy suggested the biggest problem was individuals want “instant gratification.”
“To get somebody to say, ‘All right, this is a project we want to do, and to be honest with you, we’re not going to see the benefits of it for five years.’ Five years is a really long time for someone to keep coming back pushing for it,” he said.
“Let people know that up front. That’s the big part because I’ll tell you what, a lot of people think that this is going to happen overnight,” Mr. Serviss said.
