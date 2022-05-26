MASSENA — Maximizing Independent Living Choices in Massena continues to help renters with arrears, but the pot of money is shrinking.
MILC Deputy Director Courtnie D. Toms said the agency is still assisting people who file applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, ERAP. But, the applicant may have to wait to receive the funding.
“The last update I had from the state was that due to the most recent New York state budget, they would have funding available to pay applications that were filed through March of 2022. Originally, I believe they stopped in October of 2021. So, the last I heard was that they said pay for applications through March of 2022,” Ms. Toms said during Thursday’s meeting of the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force.
She said ERAP provides legal protection for renters.
“So, we are still helping individuals apply if they want, but most that contact us are not requesting that assistance. They’re requesting the assistance of our Emergency Solutions COVID grant. That is used for rental arrears up to six months, security deposits and first month’s rent. We’re very busy with that program,” she said.
But, Ms. Toms said, that funding is running low.
“We expect to expense all of our funding probably by the end of July. That program was set to end Sept. 30. So, we’ll be done a little bit sooner, but we do still have our Solutions to End Homeless Program, STEHP,” she said.
However, she said, the STEHP program has a lower income guideline.
“It’s 30% of the area median income versus the ESG (Emergency Solutions Grant) program, which is 50%,” Ms. Toms said.
“So, that will unfortunately eliminate some of the people that we can help,” she added. “It also does not have a fair market rent waiver, which is concerning. Our ESG program does. So, if a unit exceeds HUD’s (Housing and Urban Development) fair market rent, we can still assist. But, unfortunately, our STEHP program does not have a waiver.”
Once MILC is out of ESG funds, she said the agency will be more limited in who it can assist.
For more information about MILC’s rental assistance programs, call 315-764-9442 or visit the agency’s website at www.milcinc.org.
