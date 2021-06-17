MASSENA — Sarkis Balukjian of Massena will reach his milestone 100th birthday on June 28.
He was born in Massena to Karaken and Serpouhi Balukjian on June 28, 1921. He attended Massena schools and graduated from the high school and later from Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Sarkis served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II in the European and Pacific Theaters. It was during the war that he meat his wife of 70 years, Alice, who he married on Sept. 12, 1948, in Lyon, France. They settled in Massena, where Sarkis operated the American Dry Cleaners for over 40 years.
He was active in the community with the Armenian Community Center, St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Masons and the Resource Center for Independent Living.
Alice and Sarkis loved to square dance and were in both the Massena and Cornwall clubs. They traveled abroad to Europe, South America, Egypt and Isreal. Their travels also included many landmarks in the states which they enjoyed from West Coast to the South.
Sarkis is predeceased by his wife Alice, his brother Albert, and his sister Margaret Bonner. He has four children, Sona and Ray Larzelere, Gregory Balukjian, Lillian and Jeffrey Thompson and David Balukjian. There are two grandchildren, Brian and Regina Larzelere and Sarah and Christopher Wittekind; and four great grandchildren, Cassandra and William Larzelere and Katherine and Isabelle Wittekind.
Sarkis received a letter of congratulations from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and is on the Smucker’s jar on the “Today” show.
Family and close friends will celebrate Sarkis’s 100th birthday at Morley’s restaurant, Massena.
