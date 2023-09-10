Massena sales tax receipts higher then budgeted for fiscal year

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each experienced sizable increases in local government sales tax receipts in June compared to the same month a year ago. (Radzh Dzhabbarov/Dreamstime/TNS)

MASSENA — Sales tax receipts for the village of Massena came in higher than projected for the fiscal year.

Treasurer Kevin M. Felt told village trustees that total tax revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year was $2,402,098, an 8.8% or $195,146 increase from what they had received the previous fiscal year.

