MASSENA — Sales tax receipts for the village of Massena came in higher than projected for the fiscal year.
Treasurer Kevin M. Felt told village trustees that total tax revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year was $2,402,098, an 8.8% or $195,146 increase from what they had received the previous fiscal year.
“In terms of budget, we came in $147,098 over the budgeted amount of $2,255,000,” Felt said.
The village wrapped up the fiscal year with a fourth-quarter sales tax payment of $593,065 from St. Lawrence County. He said that was an 8.7% or $47,608 increase from the same time period last year.
“That’s good news. It will be nice to see if that trend continues still,” Felt said.
During their meeting, and at the treasurer’s recommendation, trustees agreed to make a change to the payment plans for a new ambulance.
“At our last board meeting, it was agreed that the village pay 10% down for our new ambulance. It was brought to our attention that if we instead pay 20% down, plus $100,000, we will be able to lock in a lower price for the equipment that is being added to the chassis,” Felt said.
He said they need to take advantage of the opportunity before the price goes up. Aaron T. Hardy, the village’s liaison to the Massena Rescue Squad, said he had received an email that the increase would be 8% starting in October.
“So it’s going to be a significant increase on all the equipment that we’re looking to have new on that ambulance. So, that’s to lock it in now,” Hardy said.
“That’s to hold it there for us and we won’t have to pay any additional costs if we do that now. Since we have the money and it’s budgeted, I figured we might as well take advantage of that,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
Trustees also agreed to transfer $6,000 from the Department of Public Works fund, water contingency account, to the department’s water credit card fees account. Felt said that’s to cover an expected shortfall in the annual credit card processing fees.
“Only $6,000 was budgeted, but it will likely be close to $12,000. So, we’re going to up that by $6,000 to cover that,” he said. “I’ll have to make a note for next year to increase that to cover it. More and more people are going electronic payments. So, electronic payments cost more.”
“I think that’s kind of a universal problem. Everybody’s getting these credit card fees,” Paquin said.
