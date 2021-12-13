MASSENA — The Board of Education came back to its discussion of whether student graduation attire should be one uniform color or two colors.
The board discussed the matter during its Monday night monthly meeting.
Amber Baines, board vice president and a member of the policy committee, said the committee had recently talked about a student petition calling for the traditional two colors, red and blue.
“Last year we had the conversation of switching from the traditonal two colors to one for last year’s ceremony,” Mrs. Baines said.
She noted that the change is to make the ceremony more inclusive for transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming students.
“Dress code impacts a marginalized group of students,” she said, and those marginalized students are “trusting in our staff, our administration, and our board to feel safe and accepted.”
She said forcing students who do not conform with their assigned birth gender to wear a color that signals that assigned birth gender constitutes a health and safety issue.
And advocates for transgender youth, such as The Trevor Project, agree with her and say that not forcing them into gender markers corresponding with an assigned birth gender correlates with better mental health and a decreased risk of suicide.
“Yes, it’s a change in our traditions here at Massena, It causes no harm to students who wear the single color,” Mrs. Baines said. “There’s very real harm making students select colors that are historically tied to gender.”
Logan Dobbins, a Massena Central senior who sits as a non-voting student ex oficio board member, said some students are in favor of two colors. However, instead of blue for assigned male at birth and red for assigned female at birth, they use red and white and any student can choose whichever they like.
“What if we go back to red and white? Red and white would remove the gender affiliaton and it would give students a choice,” he said. “I would choose white.”
Board members noted that the school policy allows for administration to make a decision. However, they have to reach a decision by Dec. 22 so that the company who they get the gowns from can have them all on time for June’s ceremony.
“The administration is recommending to maintain the decision made last year to have one colored graduation gown ... not recommending any changes to the policy,” Mrs. Baines said.
