MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has received a grant of $1,000 from the United Way of Northern NY to support at-risk and vulnerable children with appropriate footwear and winterwear, winter jackets, and gloves for school children in grades K-12.
Massena Central Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin and Guidance Counselors in each building will be working with families to make sure that students have the winter clothing that they need.
Parents should contact their child’s school to find out more information. Making sure that all students have an opportunity to excel is an important part of the Massena Central Schools mission and this is an exciting collaboration with the United Way of NNY to support students so that they can do their very best in school.
